|

      Nike Academy Team

      Football Backpack (30L)

      Rp 499,000

      Black/Black/White
      Midnight Navy/Black/White

      The Nike Academy Team Backpack is a durable design built to hold it all. Designated pockets for your phone and ball help keep you organised, while padded straps let you comfortably carry your gear.

      • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/White
      • Style: DC2647-411

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Reviews (5)

      5 Stars

      • Great price

        Kamatozzza - 29 Dec 2021

        Quality is good I will recommwnd this backpack ))))

      • good design bag

        A R. - 11 Nov 2021

        I like the color combination coz it could be seen even in dark area at night.coz of hi-vis color

      • Good material

        Angel - 02 Jun 2021

        I bought this bag for a friend and he absolutely loves it