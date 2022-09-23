What's better than that glass slipper story? This legendary LeBron 2 reissue. Rarity no more, one of the all-time-most-coveted kicks is now yours for the taking. Straight from the vault, this player-exclusive sent a ripple of envy through shoe fanatics everywhere when it was first seen during an '06 pre-season exhibition game. Metallic Gold and White set the backdrop while laser-etched graphics (a first for Nike Basketball), ballistic fabric on the sides and crisp leather deliver an in-your-face fairy-tale ending.

SKU: DJ4892-100