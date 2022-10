Prep for the game with a plate full of tacos? Why not? The 36th model of Air Jordan, one which looks to the next generation of global superstars to build the game, nods to the powerful play of Jayson 'Taco Jay' Tatum. Bold colours heat up the streets and nod to Tatum's toppings of choice: extra cheese and hot sauce. Playful graphics are sure to make others salivate. And finishing the delivery, "TACO JAY" on the insole and pull tabs adds the final stamp of approval to this legendary look that bridges fiery tunnel style with performance tech.

SKU: DQ6866-803