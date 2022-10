Like a breath of fresh air, this AJ-2 refreshes its '86 design with plenty of energetic details and the sky's-the-limit style of the Prince of Reggaeton. The Celestine Blue colourway makes a perfect backdrop for puffed-up panels on the upper and cloud graphics around the heel, collar and insole. Add this to rainbow stitching accents and J Balvin's signature smiley face and you're sure to steal the hearts of passersby. Premium materials and Air cushioning in the heel will keep you dancing. And when the lights go out, you don't have to stop—just power up the tongue logo*, let your glow-in-the-dark outsoles shine and leave your mark. This one's all about following your light, taking care of your mind and jumping for your dreams. So lace up and jump light.

*Light-up tongue logo on adult styles only.

SKU: DQ7691-419