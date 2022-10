The Air Jordan 1 and its OG makeups may be the pinnacle of retro MJ lore, but that doesn't mean the timeless silhouette can't receive a refresh. Covered in heritage Jordan Brand colours recalling past styles—like a Black Toe and Grey Fog lower heel with premium White underlays—the Air Jordan 1 'Bleached Coral' is a modern arrangement in makeup and placement. A pop of Bleached Coral showing off its "NIKE AIR" detail on the tongue brings a bit of seasonal colour into a muted rotation.

SKU: 555088-108