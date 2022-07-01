Adventure lounging just got comfy. From easy hikes to campsite downtime and garden strolls, the ACG Moc 3.5 is made for taking in views. The stretchy heel collapses down so you can easily slip them on and laze around the campsite (or park, or back garden). Loops at the tongue and heel allow for easy on and off, doubling as clip-in points so you can attach them to your pack. Trail-ready traction helps get you where you need to be. And when it's time to chill and sip your favourite drink (coffee, cocoa or something a little harder), the plush, sleeping-bag-like upper and soft midsole pair perfectly.

SKU: DO9333-300