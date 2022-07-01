Rivers, rocks and streets, oh my! The ACG Lowcate is ready to take you between city living and adventure. Designed and tested in the rugged Pacific Northwest, the mixed-material upper pairs durability with an easy-going outdoors aesthetic. Its rubber outsole and heavy-duty, tuned lug pattern grip slick and rocky terrain so you can go up, down, through and around. Its Trailframe underfoot (a shank above the midsole) provides extra support, especially when carrying a backpack full of gear and goodies. So, where to next?

