THE SPORTS BRA GUIDE

SPORTS BRAS 101 Every girl needs a sports bra, so let's get down to
basics so you can learn how to find the perfect fit.

DESIGNED WITH MOTION IN MIND Nike sports bras are specifically designed to support your breasts as you move.
Why? Because too much motion can cause damage and discomfort—
which is the last thing you need during a workout or a big game. UNDERSTANDING IMPACT AND SUPPORT Impact is the amount of bounce an activity causes on your chest. Low-
impact, medium-impact and high-impact activities create different
amounts of bounce. Bounce determines support. So, the support you
need depends on your size and the impact level of your sport.

FIGURING OUT YOUR SIZE The number-one factor to finding the right level of support is
figuring out your size. Getting measured at a Nike store is your
best bet, especially if you haven't been measured in a while as size
can fluctuate throughout the year. Otherwise, online support is
available to help you measure at home.

TEST THE CUPS Raise your hands above your head. If the band
moves up, you may need to go down a cup size.

TEST THE BAND Your band should feel firm against your body.
Put one finger between you and your bra to
check you're wearing the right size.

TEST THE STRAPS If you can pull your strap up near your ears,
you may want to go down a band size.

THREE KEYS TO A PROPER FIT Feeling great support depends on your cups, band and straps.
Try these tips to make sure you're in the right bra.

DID YOU KNOW?

GRAVITY DOESN'T
LIKE YOU Nothing personal, it's science.
No matter your chest size, gravity
can cause tissue damage while
you move. Sports bras protect
you from this.

THE BIGGEST
FIT MISTAKE Most women wear a band
too big and a cup too small.
Measuring yourself is key to
getting your size just right.

EVERYDAY BRA VS
SPORTS BRA Sports bras are designed to take
on more impact. That's why the
band should have a slightly firmer fit
than your everyday bra.

PHYSICS AFFECTS
EVERYONE Motion causes breasts to move
in a figure of eight, and cupped
designs can provide higher
support for bigger breasts.
Goodbye, bounce.

