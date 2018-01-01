RUN 10:
RUN YOUAND JUST LIKE THAT, YOU’RE ALMOST DONE.
See, we told you 10 runs wouldn’t be that hard. All it takes is some motivation,
support and well, hard work. Repeat after us: “I am a RUNNER.” All there is to do now
is celebrate your stride with some freestyle miles. Just lace up and run it your way.
WHAT TO EXPECTToday is all about you. Run where, when and with whomever you want. Whatever you do, know that
you are going to be stronger, healthier and fitter afterward.
WORKOUTToday is a freestyle run. Choose your adventure—pick a new route you’ve been meaning to try,
run with a friend who is (or used to be!) faster than you, or simply put on your headphones
and rock out to your favorite playlist for a few miles. It’s your choice, you’re the runner here.
TIPRunners run. This was only the beginning of your journey and there is no finish line…only more starting lines.
Goals will keep you going and friends will keep you motivated.