DARK CITRON/BLACK-WHITE
MAGISTAX ELECTRO FLARE REMIXEDSep 2015 | Style: 718358-301Retired.
MULTI-COLOR
MERCURIALX STREET PACKJun 2015 | Style: 718776-010Retired.
BLACK/WHITE-TURQUOISE BLUE
MAGISTAX STREET PACKJun 2015 | Style: 718776-010Retired.
BLACK/WHITE-TOTAL ORANGE
HYPERVENOMX STREET PACKJun 2015 | Style: 747506-018Retired.
KEY FEATURE: DYNAMIC FIT COLLARFor the playmaker, the MagistaX’s
Dynamic Fit Collar hugs players in,
locking them down in the boot to
create a heightened feel for the ball.
WOLF GREY/TOTAL ORANGE
HYPERVENOMX SILVER STORM REMIXEDMay 2015 | Style: 747486-080Deadly agility made its Nike FootballX debut
with NIKESKIN technology, Phylon cushioning
and a Dynamic Fit Collar.Retired.
KEY FEATURE: BRIO CABLESBrio cables are knitted into the
MercurialX upper for enhanced
lockdown and explosive speed.
KEY FEATURE: FOOTBALL REMIXEDIn 2014, Nike introduced Magista and Mercurial
Superfly, the first 11-a-side football boots to
incorporate Nike’s groundbreaking Flyknit
technology. In 2015, NikeFootballX emerged,
featuring the remixed MagistaX and MercurialX,
exclusively designed for the small-sided game.