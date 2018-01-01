BEHIND THE DESIGN CELEBRATING A DECADE It's been ten years since Kevin Durant joined the Nike family. As

he's matured both on and off the court, his shoes have evolved

and his partnership with the Nike design team has continued to

grow. Today, he's part of the process from conception to completion,

working through every detail to improve on-court performance and

tell unique stories through colours and graphics. "This evolution with

Nike, to be on my tenth shoe... it's a dream come true", KD says.