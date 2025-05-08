Unleash your inner KD with the Nike KD18

Featuring a new construction that keeps the foot locked down for game-changing control and comfort, this signature shoe is designed to help players at any level channel their inner KD and elevate their game.

The big differentiator on the KD18 is midfoot stability. It's a sneaker that keeps your feet secure during explosive movements, without sacrificing flexibility. Whether you're driving to the rack or pulling up for a jumper, the locked-down feel gives you the confidence to play at high velocity.

A reinforced base with the latest in Nike cushioning technology lends balance and stability to support the quick first steps and smooth landings players need. Paired with Air Zoom units in the toe and heel, the underfoot construction offers a familiar fit for fans of previous editions in Durant's collection.