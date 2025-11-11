Introducing the Nike ACG Lava Loft Jacket: Where Groundbreaking Product Innovation Meets Practicality and Functionality

Outdoor athletes gearing up for winter 2026 on the trails have a new must-have item to add to their packing list: the Nike ACG Lava Loft Jacket. Weighing just 283g (approx.), the 700-fill jacket was designed with warmth, breathability and protection from the elements in mind—everything that athletes need to adapt to a multitude of conditions they face on the trails.

The Lava Loft Jacket's adaptability in extreme climates comes thanks to a data-driven combination of Nike insulation, venting and other technologies. Unveiled during the 2025 China International Import Expo in Shanghai, the Lava Loft Jacket is a true example of Nike Running Innovation meeting the adventurous spirit of ACG.