How to find your glove size

Buying guide

Learn how to measure for different types of gloves, including ones for everyday wear, golf, football and more.

Last updated: 11 April 2024
4 min read
How to measure your hand to find your glove size

Whether you're shopping for everyday gloves or ones to wear for your favourite sport (think: golf, football or weightlifting), finding the right size is key. To find the right fit, it's important to know your hand measurements to achieve comfort, warmth or focus. Below, learn how to measure your hand size—the first step in picking the right gloves for you.

How to translate hand measurement into glove size

Glove sizes can vary depending on their design and intended use. For example, Nike training gloves run smaller than Nike running gloves.

For Nike women's running gloves, a small glove is designed to fit a 7- to 7.5-inch (18cm to 19cm approx.) hand circumference. A women's medium glove fits a 7.5- to 8-inch (19cm to 20.5cm approx.) hand circumference and a women's large glove fits an 8- to 8.5-inch (20.5cm to 21.5cm approx.) hand circumference.

For Nike men's running gloves, a small glove is designed to fit a 7- to 8-inch (18cm to 20.5cm approx.) hand circumference, a men's medium glove fits an 8- to 8.5-inch (20.5cm to 21.5cm approx.) circumference and a men's large glove fits an 8.5- to 9-inch (21.5cm to 23cm approx.) circumference.

Nike unisex running gloves tend to run larger, with a small/medium fitting a 9- to 9.5-inch (23cm to 24cm approx.) hand circumference and a medium/large fitting a 9.5- to 10-inch (24cm to 25.5cm approx.) circumference.

While gloves should fit comfortably (not too loose that they slip off or bunch up and not too tight to restrict circulation), there are some nuances to bear in mind.

Golf gloves, for example, are designed to be on the snug side, while football goalkeeping gloves should feel more loose. Nike gloves are built to provide flexibility and comfort through features like Nike Dri-FIT sweat-wicking technology, fleece-lined insulation and adjustable straps at the cuff for a customisable fit.

How to measure hands for glove size

  • How to measure hands for glove size, How to measure your hand to find your glove size, slide 1 of 3

    1. To find the circumference of your hand, use a flexible tape measure. Clasp one end between your thumb and index finger, then wrap the tape measure around the palm of your hand, just below your knuckles. Be sure to hold the tape measure snug. Record the circumference in inches or centimetres, then repeat on the other hand.

  • How to measure hands for glove size, How to measure your hand to find your glove size, slide 2 of 3

    2. To find the most accurate fit, some size charts will also require you to measure the length of your middle finger. To do so, measure from the crease of your finger (where it meets the palm) to the tip of your finger.

  • How to measure hands for glove size, How to measure your hand to find your glove size, slide 3 of 3

    3. Other size charts may require the length of your whole hand. To measure this, start at the top of your middle finger and measure to the crease of your wrist.

Tip: If your hands are slightly different sizes, choose the glove size that will fit the larger hand.

Frequently asked questions

How do you measure your glove size?

Many glove size charts require measuring the circumference of your hand. To do so, wrap a soft tape measure snugly around your palm, just under your knuckles. Some glove size charts will also include the length of your middle finger or the length of your hand from fingertip to wrist.

What hand should you use to measure for glove size?

When measuring your hands for glove size, it's best to measure both hands. Then, choose the glove size that will fit the larger hand.

Words by Jessica Murri

Originally published: 17 July 2023

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