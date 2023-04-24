Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Chelsea FC Travel
      Chelsea FC Travel Kapucnis férfi polárpulóver futballhoz
      Chelsea FC Travel
      Kapucnis férfi polárpulóver futballhoz
      Chelsea FC Club
      Chelsea FC Club Belebújós, polár kapucnis férfipulóver
      Chelsea FC Club
      Belebújós, polár kapucnis férfipulóver
      Chelsea FC Repeat
      Chelsea FC Repeat Nike Dri-FIT hosszú cipzáras, kapucnis pulóver nagyobb gyerekeknek
      Chelsea FC Repeat
      Nike Dri-FIT hosszú cipzáras, kapucnis pulóver nagyobb gyerekeknek
      69,99 EUR
      Chelsea FC
      Chelsea FC Rövid cipzáras, kapucnis férfi polárpulóver futballhoz
      Elfogyott
      Chelsea FC
      Rövid cipzáras, kapucnis férfi polárpulóver futballhoz
      84,99 EUR
      Chelsea FC Repeat
      Chelsea FC Repeat Nike hosszú cipzáras, kapucnis férfipulóver
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Chelsea FC Repeat
      Nike hosszú cipzáras, kapucnis férfipulóver
      74,99 EUR
      Chelsea FC Academy Pro
      Chelsea FC Academy Pro Nike Dri-FIT kapucnis futballpulóver gyerekeknek
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Chelsea FC Academy Pro
      Nike Dri-FIT kapucnis futballpulóver gyerekeknek
      Chelsea FC Club
      Chelsea FC Club Hosszú cipzáras, kapucnis pulóver nagyobb gyerekeknek
      Chelsea FC Club
      Hosszú cipzáras, kapucnis pulóver nagyobb gyerekeknek

      Chelsea hoodies & sweatshirts: bring the heat

      What does it mean to be a Chelsea fan? The team's followers have one thing in common: showing their unwavering support at every opportunity. It's now easier than ever to rep your team colours with pride, thanks to our Chelsea F.C. hoodies. These hoodies and sweatshirts are fit for the pros—expect to see the club's iconic lion crest alongside our statement Swoosh.

      Our Chelsea sweatshirts and zip-up hoodies are the perfect partners for chilly outdoor games. Look out for designs with roomy hoods to keep your head and ears covered, or choose options made from soft fleece fabrics that trap heat inside. If you struggle to keep your hands warm in the stands, a Chelsea sweatshirt with added pockets is a must.

      Training with your own squad? We've got plenty of options designed with our Dri-FIT technology, moving sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. Pull them on over your team strip to build heat during warm-ups before the action begins. They're great for cool-downs as well—helping to protect your muscles after a training session.