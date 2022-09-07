Ki áll készen a játékra? A Nike Flex Runner 2 azoknak a gyerekeknek készült, akik imádnak játszani – bárhol ideális viselet, akár a játszótéren is. Fűzőmentes! Ez azt jelenti, hogy hihetetlenül gyorsan fel- és levehető. A pántok és a béléses kialakítás biztosítja, hogy futás és ugrálás közben is jól illeszkedjen a kicsik lábára.
3.7 Csillagok
28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 2022. szept. 07.
Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated
Tahminaa119637350 - 2022. aug. 23.
My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.
11080512618 - 2022. máj. 23.
Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.