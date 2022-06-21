Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      A Nike Flex Advance könnyű, mint az egyszeregy. A Nike FlyEase technológia extra széles nyílást hoz létre, hogy a gyerkőcök könnyen belebújjanak. Tényleg, nagyon könnyen. Csatold be a keresztpántokat (amelyek felkészítik a kicsiket a cipőfűző használatára), és indulás! Ez a cipő hihetetlenül rugalmas, kényelmes és tartós: tökéletes az örökmozgó kicsiknek.

      • Megjelenített szín: Midnight Navy/Game Royal/Cool Grey/Laser Blue
      • Stílus: CZ0186-403

      • A szokottnál kisebb méret; javasoljuk, hogy rendelj egy teljes mérettel nagyobbat

      • Delusi dall'estetica

        edoardos - 2022. jún. 21.

        Scarpa comprata anche e soprattutto per l'estetica, la linguetta tende a scivolare in giu dopo pochi passi, creando un antiestetico rigonfiamento alla punta della scarpa. Nostro figlio rifiuta di usarle.

      • Great concept but not durable

        6ae44798-b32d-48b1-aed6-17d49eea4e8d - 2022. jún. 14.

        I have a 3 year old who wear orthotics and needs a deeper shoe. It’s also hard to get his foot in shoes. These were perfect! However, we had them less than a month before they started tearing up. 3 of the 4 Velcro straps are splitting in two and the toe of one shoe is already showing wear. I think if the straps were sewn instead of maybe glued together or made with a different material it might help. I would buy these again if they were redesigned to hold up better. Durability is why I loved my kids nikes in the past.

      • Runs short in length

        TabithaP339004374 - 2022. jan. 28.

        Very nice looking stylish shoe. My special needs child doesn't need foot or leg braces but has very wide feet with a super high arch so these shoes are perfect to help get on her feet. We usually use another popular brand is popular brand with Velcro closure But she seems to be in between sizes with those and they are cut more generously.. Ordered 2 sizes and had to return both for being too small and now I'm going up a full size full shoe size so they'll actually fit her feet. They seem to be short in length And the width would accommodate a regular wide foot but is a foot but probably not extra wide.