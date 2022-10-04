A mártásos technikával festett Nike Everyday zokni kiváló választás, ha egy kis vidámságot szeretnél csempészni az edzésedbe. Ez a könnyen illeszkedő sportzokni legalább olyan kényelmes, mint amilyen színpompás, és a Dri-FIT segítségével kényelemben tart az izzasztó edzések közben is.
Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.
5 Csillagok
ArthurB391845729 - 2022. okt. 04.
Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.
SoumenduG - 2022. ápr. 28.
Love the multi colour pack, not always an option but I personally prefer buying socks this way. Anyway the socks themselves are very good, actually a bit thicker than I expected so I will probably relegate this for winter use but the fit, finish and comfort is good. Goes well with my Pegasus 38 Shield and Overbreak SP.