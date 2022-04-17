Ugrás a fő tartalomra
|

Népszerű keresőkifejezések

Kiemelt javaslatok

      Nike Everyday Lightweight

      Titokzokni edzéshez (3 pár)

      11,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt
      Sokszínű
      Fekete/Fehér
      Fehér/Fekete

      Verekedd keresztül magad az edzésen a Nike Everyday Lightweight zoknival. A puha szálak és az izzadságelvezető technológia szárazon tart, és kényelmes viselet.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Fekete
      • Stílus: SX7678-100

      Ingyenes kiszállítás és visszaküldés

      Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.

      Értékelések (39)

      4 Csillagok

      • Definitely show and sizing is wrong

        Tilo-KarlD - 2022. ápr. 17.

        I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.

      • Chaussettes type sportswear

        A M. - 2022. jan. 19.

        Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.

      • Top tier

        J A. - 2022. jan. 11.

        Socks are very nice