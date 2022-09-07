Könnyű, kényelmes és mindig játékra kész – a Nike Dynamo Go lesz a gyerkőcöd következő kedvence. Azt szeretjük benne a legjobban, hogy a gyerkőcök az összecsukló sarokra rálépve pillanatok alatt, egyszerűen bele tudnak bújni. Ha még nem tudják maguktól megcsinálni, megmutathatod nekik a működését, hogy szabadok és függetlenek lehessenek! Ráadásul a legjobb helyeken puha, hogy sose kelljen véget vetni a mókának.
Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.
4.3 Csillagok
14958017671 - 2022. szept. 07.
Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning
11434255650 - 2022. máj. 09.
My son loves his rainbow shoes! They are so easy to get on for himself so we don‘t waste time lacing up shoes. But as easy as they are to put on they drop off the feet easy, too, when there‘s a small impact or when he kick‘s a ball. And the color comes off, too.
chritophers603868352 - 2022. febr. 04.
Excellent for my 4 y/o Son . Quick demonstration on how to slide them on & off he went . Bouncing around as a ‘Martian’ all morning . Thank you Nike ! Now if you could re-stock the go flyeasy for adults. Ha .