A Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika trikó a legsokoldalúbb felsőnk, amely minden edzéstípushoz megfelelő – a gépektől a jógamatracon át a kilométerekig. A puha, sima (100%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült) anyag szellőző sziluettje hűsít és szárazon tart.
Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.
4.3 Csillagok
cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 2022. szept. 27.
I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.
7047659792 - 2022. szept. 15.
I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…
DEBBIEW268167665 - 2022. aug. 06.
Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.