      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika

      Normál fazonú női trikó

      24,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt
      Particle Grey/Heather/Fekete
      Alligator/Fehér
      Light Thistle/Fehér
      Fehér/Fekete
      Fekete/Fehér

      A Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika trikó a legsokoldalúbb felsőnk, amely minden edzéstípushoz megfelelő – a gépektől a jógamatracon át a kilométerekig. A puha, sima (100%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült) anyag szellőző sziluettje hűsít és szárazon tart.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fehér
      • Stílus: DD4941-010

      Méret és fazon

      • A modell S-es méretet visel, és 180 cm magas
      • Normál fazon, mely laza és könnyű érzést nyújt

      Hogyan készült?

      • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
      • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      • Slinky Back

        cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 2022. szept. 27.

        I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.

      • Comfortable but……

        7047659792 - 2022. szept. 15.

        I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…

      • Very cust IF you have a HUGE chest

        DEBBIEW268167665 - 2022. aug. 06.

        Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.