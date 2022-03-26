Ugrás a fő tartalomra
|

Népszerű keresőkifejezések

Kiemelt javaslatok

      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike Dri-FIT Miler

      Hosszú ujjú férfi futófelső

      37,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt

      Ródd a kilométereket ebben a könnyű rétegben, amely véd a nap káros sugarai ellen.A Nike Dri-FIT Miler felsőt puha, izzadságelvezető anyagból készítettük, hogy ne csak kényelmet biztosítson a különböző szintű futóknak, de szárazon is tartsa őket.Ez a termék 100%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálak felhasználásával készült.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fekete
      • Stílus: DD4576-010

      Méret és fazon

      • A modell M-es méretet visel, és 188 cm magas
      • Normál fazon, mely laza és könnyű érzést nyújt

      Ingyenes kiszállítás és visszaküldés

      Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.

      Hogyan készült?

      • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
      • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (28)

      4.4 Csillagok

      • Size Up. Actually Slim Fit

        EdwardH - 2022. márc. 26.

        I wear a lot of Nike Dri-Fit shirts and this definitely runs SMALL. It's much more like slim fit. Size up Otherwise it's extremely comfortable and great quality.

      • Comfortable basic, a staple for your closet

        Agarsh - 2021. nov. 13.

        This shirt was originally meant for me (5’9”, 165 lb female) but was quickly stolen by my husband (5’11”, 165 male) because it’s really soft and comfortable, and seems durable/well made. On both of us, the large was a little big if you’re looking for a very fitted feel. For a casual shirt to wear it was a good size. We both have pretty long arms though and appreciated the arm length. It definitely didn’t feel restrictive, but that may also have to do with the size. I felt very comfortable to wear it all day long - it was very breathable. My husband said it was cut well and hid his “dad bod”! So this was definitely a great addition to the wardrobe. Overall it’s a good staple to have

        A terméket ingyen adtuk, vagy a vélemény egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás keretében született.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Awesome Shirt

        Neen - 2021. nov. 13.

        The Nike Dri-Fit Miler top is buttery soft and super comfortable! My son said it felt nice and soft against his skin and was easy to move around in while playing soccer! We loved this top and will recommend to anyone!

        A terméket ingyen adtuk, vagy a vélemény egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás keretében született.
        #productsprovidedbynike