A Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight sapka remekül fed, amikor futni indulsz.A szellőző dizájn jól hűsít, míg az állítható hátsó pánt révén alakíthatod a fazont.Ez a termék legalább 50%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült.
926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - 2022. júl. 04.
I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.
927339922 - 2022. jún. 18.
I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.
11071481911 - 2022. márc. 22.
Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.