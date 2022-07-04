Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight

      Perforált futósapka

      19,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt
      Fekete
      Fehér

      A Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight sapka remekül fed, amikor futni indulsz.A szellőző dizájn jól hűsít, míg az állítható hátsó pánt révén alakíthatod a fazont.Ez a termék legalább 50%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fehér
      • Stílus: DC3598-100

      Hogyan készült?

      • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
      • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (39)

      4.3 Csillagok

      • Good but not great

        926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - 2022. júl. 04.

        I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.

      • Fits better than a Ciele

        927339922 - 2022. jún. 18.

        I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.

      • Einheitsgröße - das stimmt so nicht. Nicht geeignet für einen kleine Kopfumfang.

        11071481911 - 2022. márc. 22.

        Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.