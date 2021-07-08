Ez a rugalmas és versenyre kész testhezálló rövidnadrág kivételes tartást ad, miközben a futásra koncentrálsz. Innovatív elemeket és precíz illeszkedésű, könnyű anyagokat integráló továbbfejlesztett izzadságelvezető technológiánkkal készült, így a rajttól a célig, csúcssebesség mellett is kiválóan hűsít.
Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.
4.4 Csillagok
V Z. - 2021. júl. 08.
Super fijne stof en erg comfortabel. heb zowel de zwarte als de lila kleur. Erg blij mee.
D E. - 2021. jún. 06.
Sono proprio come me li aspettavo! Comodi e con vestibilità eccellente, di qualità. Ne vale la pena
JaniceM530494915 - 2020. nov. 15.
I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.