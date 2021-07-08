Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike Dri-FIT ADV

      Testhezálló női futórövidnadrág

      64,99 EUR

      Fekete/Fehér
      Bright Crimson/Lapis/Fekete

      Ez a rugalmas és versenyre kész testhezálló rövidnadrág kivételes tartást ad, miközben a futásra koncentrálsz. Innovatív elemeket és precíz illeszkedésű, könnyű anyagokat integráló továbbfejlesztett izzadságelvezető technológiánkkal készült, így a rajttól a célig, csúcssebesség mellett is kiválóan hűsít.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fehér
      • Stílus: CJ2367-010

      Méret és fazon

      • A modell S-es méretet visel, és 178 cm magas
      • Szoros illeszkedés a testhez simuló érzetért
      • Belső szárhossz: 10 cm (S-es méret)

      Hogyan készült?

      • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
      • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (9)

      4.4 Csillagok

      • Fijne short

        V Z. - 2021. júl. 08.

        Super fijne stof en erg comfortabel. heb zowel de zwarte als de lila kleur. Erg blij mee.

      • Ottimi!

        D E. - 2021. jún. 06.

        Sono proprio come me li aspettavo! Comodi e con vestibilità eccellente, di qualità. Ne vale la pena

      • Comfortable Shorts

        JaniceM530494915 - 2020. nov. 15.

        I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.