Az eredetileg 1979-ben megjelent Nike Daybreak a múltból robbant be. Az eredetivel egyező gofrimintás gumitalp igazi vintage stílust eredményez.
4.7 Csillagok
VerónicaG548308991 - 2022. aug. 04.
I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!
RaniA31896499 - 2022. júl. 09.
Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.
14103803135 - 2022. júl. 08.
Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!