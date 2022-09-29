Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Nike Court Vision Alta

      Női cipő

      84,99 EUR

      Fekete/Fehér
      Fehér/Fehér/Fehér

      Emeld a színvonalat a Nike Court Vision Alta cipővel! A modern dizájn egyesíti a felső bőrfelületet és a tökéletesen megemelt talpat. A magasított kosárlabdás megjelenés ezután megkoronázza a lábadat a rendkívül puha nyelvvel.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fehér
      • Stílus: DM0113-002

      Méret és fazon

      • A szokottnál nagyobb méret; javasoljuk, hogy rendelj egy fél mérettel kisebbet

      Ingyenes kiszállítás és visszaküldés

      Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.

      Értékelések (11)

      3.3 Csillagok

      • 11129960598 - 2022. szept. 29.

        Narrow toe box. Nike has gone more narrow as the years have gone by. They have always been known to be a narrow shoe company but I have been 0 for 2 with their shoes in 2022.

      • Nice shoes for everyday

        Kseniya254345127 - 2022. szept. 08.

        True to size, a little narrower in width than air force, but fit a normal foot. The heel really moves when walking, because the sole doesn't bend. But for daily use - quite good and look cool.

      • mathildeb905253840 - 2022. márc. 04.

        Bonjour je recommande pas cette paire elle est très serrée au bout des doigts de pied j’ai pris taille 40 et la semelle prend de la place dans la chaussure pourtant j’ai pas un fort pied voilà mon retour