      A teniszkultúra történelme előtt tisztelgő Nike Court Legacy Next Nature dizájnja egy olyan időtálló alapdarabot hoz el számodra, amely tömegében legalább 20%-ban újrahasznosított anyagokból készült. A szemcsés bőr és a retró dizájn révén a sportot a divattal ötvözheted. Tégy jót úgy, hogy közben remekül nézel ki.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Desert Ochre/Team Orange/Fekete
      • Stílus: DH3161-100

      Méret és fazon

      • A szokottnál kisebb méret; javasoljuk, hogy rendelj fél mérettel nagyobbat

      Hogyan készült?

      • A terméket felelősségteljesen terveztük a fogyasztóktól és/vagy a gyártási hulladékból kikerült újrahasznosított anyagok felhasználásával. A zéró szénlábnyom és a zéró hulladék felé vezető utunk egyik legnagyobb mérföldköve anyagaink kiválasztása, mert a felhasznált anyagok adják a termékek ökológiai lábnyomának több mint 70%-át. A már meglévő műanyagok, szálak és textilek felhasználásával jelentősen csökkentjük károsanyag-kibocsátásunkat. Célunk, hogy a lehető legnagyobb mértékben használjuk az újrahasznosított anyagokat, a teljesítmény, a tartósság és a stílus mellőzése nélkül.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (29)

      4.1 Csillagok

      • f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 2022. szept. 27.

        So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.

      • a579fc8b-cd68-4d8b-86a0-382dde8af8bc - 2022. júl. 15.

        I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅

      • Nature Calls

        Clary - 2022. máj. 24.

        The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature are not only great because they are eco friendly, but because they can be worn for casual wear, workouts, and even business casual attire. The all white makes it possible to wear them with almost everything. I was a bit hesitant about their comfort level because of the fact that they are made from recycled material but I worn them for 7.5 hours at work where I am on my feet most of the time, and they did well. The one thing I would change is maybe make the swoosh black but other than that they are great!

        A terméket ingyen adtuk, vagy a vélemény egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás keretében született.
        #productsprovidedbynike