A teniszkultúrában gyökerező történelem előtt tisztelgő Nike Court Legacy egy időtálló alapdarab. Szemcsés felsőrészével, hagyományos varrásával és retró Swoosh dizájnjával a sportot a divattal ötvözheted. Ráadásul közben úgy tehetsz jót, hogy közben remekül nézel ki.
Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.
4.5 Csillagok
ca2ddb14-469c-41fc-b2e9-0798f8f7cc67 - 2022. jún. 08.
Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.
9953205502 - 2022. máj. 22.
These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.