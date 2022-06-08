Ugrás a fő tartalomra
|

Népszerű keresőkifejezések

Kiemelt javaslatok

      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike Court Legacy

      Férficipő

      48,97 EUR
      74,99 EUR
      34% kedvezmény

      Fehér/Desert Ochre/Fekete
      Fekete/Fehér

      A teniszkultúrában gyökerező történelem előtt tisztelgő Nike Court Legacy egy időtálló alapdarab. Szemcsés felsőrészével, hagyományos varrásával és retró Swoosh dizájnjával a sportot a divattal ötvözheted. Ráadásul közben úgy tehetsz jót, hogy közben remekül nézel ki.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fehér
      • Stílus: DH3162-001

      Ingyenes kiszállítás és visszaküldés

      Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.

      Hogyan készült?

      • A terméket felelősségteljesen terveztük a fogyasztóktól és/vagy a gyártási hulladékból kikerült újrahasznosított anyagok felhasználásával. A zéró szénlábnyom és a zéró hulladék felé vezető utunk egyik legnagyobb mérföldköve anyagaink kiválasztása, mert a felhasznált anyagok adják a termékek ökológiai lábnyomának több mint 70%-át. A már meglévő műanyagok, szálak és textilek felhasználásával jelentősen csökkentjük károsanyag-kibocsátásunkat. Célunk, hogy a lehető legnagyobb mértékben használjuk az újrahasznosított anyagokat, a teljesítmény, a tartósság és a stílus mellőzése nélkül.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (2)

      4.5 Csillagok

      • Great Shoe!

        ca2ddb14-469c-41fc-b2e9-0798f8f7cc67 - 2022. jún. 08.

        Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.

      • Great fashion statement not athlete shoes

        9953205502 - 2022. máj. 22.

        These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.