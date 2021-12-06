Ugrás a fő tartalomra
|

Népszerű keresőkifejezések

Kiemelt javaslatok

      Nike Court Borough Mid 2

      Cipő babáknak

      44,99 EUR

      All-star stílus a pályán kívül a Nike Court Borough Mid 2 cipővel. A klasszikus, magas szárú dizájn tartós bőrből készült a prémium megjelenés és érzet jegyében. Az elasztikus fűzők és a pánt révén a cipő biztos illeszkedést nyújt, és könnyen fel- és levehető.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Fehér/Fehér
      • Stílus: CD7784-100

      Méret és fazon

      Ingyenes kiszállítás és visszaküldés

      Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.

      Értékelések (9)

      4.9 Csillagok

      • Scarpe top❤️

        C I. - 2021. dec. 06.

        Scarpe bellissime, mio nipote non tende nemmeno più a toglierselo sintomo di comodità. Nike una garanzia anche per i più piccoli… Top ❤️

      • He loves looking fresh

        F O. - 2021. nov. 29.

        Great service, received a day earlier, easy to put on and overall a great look to top off many outfits. He is only 2 years old and these won’t be worn to play in. He loves looking fresh.

      • StanislavDimitrovD749704523 - 2021. okt. 28.

        These are the best white shoes I ever bought. They was so often in the washing mashine and every time they was shine like new one. Just great !