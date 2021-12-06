All-star stílus a pályán kívül a Nike Court Borough Mid 2 cipővel. A klasszikus, magas szárú dizájn tartós bőrből készült a prémium megjelenés és érzet jegyében. Az elasztikus fűzők és a pánt révén a cipő biztos illeszkedést nyújt, és könnyen fel- és levehető.
4.9 Csillagok
C I. - 2021. dec. 06.
Scarpe bellissime, mio nipote non tende nemmeno più a toglierselo sintomo di comodità. Nike una garanzia anche per i più piccoli… Top ❤️
F O. - 2021. nov. 29.
Great service, received a day earlier, easy to put on and overall a great look to top off many outfits. He is only 2 years old and these won’t be worn to play in. He loves looking fresh.
StanislavDimitrovD749704523 - 2021. okt. 28.
These are the best white shoes I ever bought. They was so often in the washing mashine and every time they was shine like new one. Just great !