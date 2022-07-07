A Nike Court Borough Low 2 cipő egyesíti a kényelmet és a stílust. A strukturált, tartást adó cipő retró kosaras dizájnja révén a pályán kívül is úgy festesz majd, mint egy All-star.
BreeT - 2022. júl. 08.
They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!
KevinMinh897479214 - 2022. jún. 25.
I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!
KaydanceS971557747 - 2022. márc. 06.
These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes