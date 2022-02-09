A sokoldalú Nike City Rep TR cipő kellően tartós és rugalmas, így ideális az aktív életvitelhez. A gumi járófelület számos különféle felületen is biztonságosan tapad, a habpárnázás pedig a szabadtéri edzések és a napi teendők közben is kényelmet biztosít a lábadnak.
Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.
4.7 Csillagok
97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 2022. febr. 09.
Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them
MaevaR55539010 - 2022. febr. 01.
Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.
H G. - 2021. okt. 23.
Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen