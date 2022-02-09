Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike City Rep TR

      Női edzőcipő

      42,47 EUR
      64,99 EUR
      34% kedvezmény

      A sokoldalú Nike City Rep TR cipő kellően tartós és rugalmas, így ideális az aktív életvitelhez. A gumi járófelület számos különféle felületen is biztonságosan tapad, a habpárnázás pedig a szabadtéri edzések és a napi teendők közben is kényelmet biztosít a lábadnak.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Dark Smoke Grey/Fehér
      • Stílus: DA1351-002

      Méret és fazon

      • A szokottnál kisebb méret; javasoljuk, hogy rendelj fél mérettel nagyobbat

      Hogyan készült?

      • A terméket felelősségteljesen terveztük a fogyasztóktól és/vagy a gyártási hulladékból kikerült újrahasznosított anyagok felhasználásával. A zéró szénlábnyom és a zéró hulladék felé vezető utunk egyik legnagyobb mérföldköve anyagaink kiválasztása, mert a felhasznált anyagok adják a termékek ökológiai lábnyomának több mint 70%-át. A már meglévő műanyagok, szálak és textilek felhasználásával jelentősen csökkentjük károsanyag-kibocsátásunkat. Célunk, hogy a lehető legnagyobb mértékben használjuk az újrahasznosított anyagokat, a teljesítmény, a tartósság és a stílus mellőzése nélkül.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (3)

      4.7 Csillagok

      • More Green Than Black

        97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 2022. febr. 09.

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them

      • Confortables

        MaevaR55539010 - 2022. febr. 01.

        Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.

      • Fijne trainingsschoen

        H G. - 2021. okt. 23.

        Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen