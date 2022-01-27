A Nike cipősdoboz formájú táskában stílusosan tárolhatod és hordozhatod a cipőidet. A tartós anyagokból készült táska központi részén két nagy Nike logó, egy levehető, a felsőtesten átvetve viselhető pánt és egy valódi cipősdoboz fedeléhez hasonlóan nyitható zár található. A belsejében a pótfűzők és a kisebb tárgyak rendezett tárolásához egy belső, gumis zseb és egy cipzáros, hálós zseb kapott helyet.
5 Csillagok
M I. - 2022. jan. 27.
This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.
T R. - 2022. jan. 26.
Shoes bag
C A. - 2022. jan. 18.
This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.