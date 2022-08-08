Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike Challenger

      2 az 1-ben férfi futórövidnadrág

      39,99 EUR

      Az ikonikus 2 az 1-ben Nike Challenger rövidnadrág vadonatúj tagolt belső rövidnadrágjával a szőtt anyagok kényelmét kínálja.Azt a sokoldalúságot kínálja, amelyet a kedvenc rövidnadrágodtól elvársz.Ez a termék legalább 75%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fekete
      • Stílus: CZ9060-010

      Méret és fazon

      • A nagy és magas modell 2XL-es méretet visel, és 201 cm magas
      • Normál fazon, mely laza és könnyű érzést nyújt

      Hogyan készült?

      • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
      • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      • Good idea gone bad

        AdamD756591275 - 2022. aug. 08.

        These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.

      • Very comfortable pair of shorts

        JamesM412209300 - 2021. dec. 09.

        I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.

      • Not satisfied

        J E. - 2021. szept. 15.

        They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes