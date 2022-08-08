Az ikonikus 2 az 1-ben Nike Challenger rövidnadrág vadonatúj tagolt belső rövidnadrágjával a szőtt anyagok kényelmét kínálja.Azt a sokoldalúságot kínálja, amelyet a kedvenc rövidnadrágodtól elvársz.Ez a termék legalább 75%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült.
3.3 Csillagok
AdamD756591275 - 2022. aug. 08.
These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.
JamesM412209300 - 2021. dec. 09.
I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.
J E. - 2021. szept. 15.
They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes