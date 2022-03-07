Ugrás a fő tartalomra
|

Népszerű keresőkifejezések

Kiemelt javaslatok

      Nike Brasilia JDI

      Gyerek hátizsák (mini)

      22,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt
      Canyon Rust/Arctic Orange/Arctic Orange
      Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/Fehér
      Enamel Green/Sail/Malachite
      Fekete/Fekete
      Fekete/Fekete/Fehér

      Ne tévesszen meg a kis méret – a Nike Brasilia JDI hátizsák rendkívül tágas.A cipzáras zsebek, a vizes palacknak kialakított rekesz és a kényelmes pántok révén a táska könnyen hordozható viselet a mindennapi kalandok során.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Fehér
      • Stílus: BA5559-013

      Ingyenes kiszállítás és visszaküldés

      Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.

      Értékelések (29)

      4.9 Csillagok

      • Perfect size

        95bc9562-9fb9-4d95-94a3-e7dc697058e4 - 2022. márc. 07.

        I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!

      • Goede rugtas voor gym

        Y L. - 2022. febr. 02.

        Gekocht voor mijn 9jarige dochter voor gym. Super blij mee en juiste grootte

      • Pequena mochila prática

        MatildeS564385654 - 2021. dec. 06.

        Gostei do produto, em geral. Os apontamentos refletores são bonitos e de qualidade. Só não dou as 5 estrelas porque esperava que o material da mala fosse mais grosso.