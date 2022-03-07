Ne tévesszen meg a kis méret – a Nike Brasilia JDI hátizsák rendkívül tágas.A cipzáras zsebek, a vizes palacknak kialakított rekesz és a kényelmes pántok révén a táska könnyen hordozható viselet a mindennapi kalandok során.
95bc9562-9fb9-4d95-94a3-e7dc697058e4 - 2022. márc. 07.
I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!
Y L. - 2022. febr. 02.
Gekocht voor mijn 9jarige dochter voor gym. Super blij mee en juiste grootte
MatildeS564385654 - 2021. dec. 06.
Gostei do produto, em geral. Os apontamentos refletores são bonitos e de qualidade. Só não dou as 5 estrelas porque esperava que o material da mala fosse mais grosso.