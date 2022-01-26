Ugrás a fő tartalomra
|

Népszerű keresőkifejezések

Kiemelt javaslatok

      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature

      Női cipő

      109,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt

      A 70-es évek szülötte.A 80-as évek felkapott darabja.A 90-es évek klasszikusa.Most készen áll a jövőre.A Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Next Nature időtlen dizájnt kínál, és súlyát tekintve legalább 20%-ban újrahasznosított anyagból készült.A bőr felsőrész környezetszennyező anyagát egy hihetetlenül friss, részben újrahasznosított műbőrre cseréltük.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Fekete
      • Stílus: DO1344-101

      Méret és fazon

      Ingyenes kiszállítás és visszaküldés

      Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.

      Hogyan készült?

      • A terméket felelősségteljesen terveztük a fogyasztóktól és/vagy a gyártási hulladékból kikerült újrahasznosított anyagok felhasználásával. A zéró szénlábnyom és a zéró hulladék felé vezető utunk egyik legnagyobb mérföldköve anyagaink kiválasztása, mert a felhasznált anyagok adják a termékek ökológiai lábnyomának több mint 70%-át. A már meglévő műanyagok, szálak és textilek felhasználásával jelentősen csökkentjük károsanyag-kibocsátásunkat. Célunk, hogy a lehető legnagyobb mértékben használjuk az újrahasznosított anyagokat, a teljesítmény, a tartósság és a stílus mellőzése nélkül.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (26)

      4.3 Csillagok

      • A-OKAY

        MaKenzie - 2022. jan. 26.

        I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!

      • RainbowMoon - 2021. dec. 31.

        This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.

        A terméket ingyen adtuk, vagy a vélemény egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás keretében született.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Great quality and style!

        MamaMac - 2021. dec. 30.

        These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!

        A terméket ingyen adtuk, vagy a vélemény egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás keretében született.
        #productsprovidedbynike