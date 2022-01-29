Ugrás a fő tartalomra
|

Népszerű keresőkifejezések

Kiemelt javaslatok

      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Cipő kisebb gyerekeknek

      69,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt
      Pure Platinum/Barely Grape/Thunder Blue/Metallic Silver
      Fehér/Total Orange/Fekete
      Fehér/Barely Volt/Fekete

      A kis kosarasod csak úgy tarolhat a Nike Blazer Mid '77 edzőcipőben. A retró megjelenés és a kényelmes érzet segít ennek a klasszikusnak túllépni a kosárpályán, és egy utcai legendává válni.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Total Orange/Fekete
      • Stílus: DA4087-100

      Méret és fazon

      Ingyenes kiszállítás és visszaküldés

      Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.

      Értékelések (17)

      4.9 Csillagok

      • Nike sempre una garanzia

        R O. - 2022. jan. 29.

        Scarpe comode e di buona fattura. La mia nipotina è felicissima di averle ricevute. La consegna abbastanza veloce

      • S Y. - 2021. dec. 27.

        Parfait mon fils les adores

      • Men’s and Woman’s Versions PLEASE!!!!

        RyanP401246952 - 2021. dec. 17.

        PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!