A kis kosarasod csak úgy tarolhat a Nike Blazer Mid '77 edzőcipőben. A retró megjelenés és a kényelmes érzet segít ennek a klasszikusnak túllépni a kosárpályán, és egy utcai legendává válni.
R O. - 2022. jan. 29.
Scarpe comode e di buona fattura. La mia nipotina è felicissima di averle ricevute. La consegna abbastanza veloce
S Y. - 2021. dec. 27.
Parfait mon fils les adores
RyanP401246952 - 2021. dec. 17.
PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!