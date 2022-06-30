Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage

      Férficipő

      94,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt
      Fehér/Sail/Fekete
      Tervezd meg saját Nike By You termékedet

      Az utcán a klasszikus egyszerűségéről és kényelméről elhíresült Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage alacsony szárral és hagyományos kosaras stílussal tér vissza. A finoman kidolgozott hasított bőr elemek, a retró Swoosh márkajelzés és a rendkívül puha szár olyan alapdarabbá teszik, amelyet bárhová felvehetsz.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Sail/Fekete
      • Stílus: DA6364-101

      Értékelések (82)

      4.4 Csillagok

      • Orange Tongue

        1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 2022. júl. 01.

        Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.

      • Unglaublich unbequem

        AlexanderH - 2022. máj. 27.

        Blasen direkt nach 10min am Start.

      • Chaussures à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale

        damienK - 2022. ápr. 26.

        "Un maximum de comfort et de résistance", la bonne blague. Ces chaussures sont bonnes à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale : 5km de trajet par jours. Elles présentent un trou béant sur le côté de la chaussure. Passez votre chemin sur ce modèle.