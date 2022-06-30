Az utcán a klasszikus egyszerűségéről és kényelméről elhíresült Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage alacsony szárral és hagyományos kosaras stílussal tér vissza. A finoman kidolgozott hasított bőr elemek, a retró Swoosh márkajelzés és a rendkívül puha szár olyan alapdarabbá teszik, amelyet bárhová felvehetsz.
Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.
4.4 Csillagok
1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 2022. júl. 01.
Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.
AlexanderH - 2022. máj. 27.
Blasen direkt nach 10min am Start.
damienK - 2022. ápr. 26.
"Un maximum de comfort et de résistance", la bonne blague. Ces chaussures sont bonnes à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale : 5km de trajet par jours. Elles présentent un trou béant sur le côté de la chaussure. Passez votre chemin sur ce modèle.