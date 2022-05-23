Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo

      Női cipő

      99,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt
      Fehér/Fehér/Sail/Fekete
      Tervezd meg saját Nike By You termékedet

      A mondás szerint „ami működik, azt ne változtasd meg”. Mi azt mondjuk: „mindig tökéletesítsd”. Az utcai szupersztár újjászületik óriási részletekkel. Az általad kedvelt retró megjelenést megtestesítő Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo most óriási Swoosh emblémával, extra széles fűzővel és vastagabb varrással rendelkezik.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Fehér/Sail/Fekete
      • Stílus: DQ1470-101

      • Stylish, Practical, and Versatile

        Jasmine - 2022. máj. 24.

        The Nike Blazer Low '77 is one of the most stylish, practical, and versatile pair of shoes I have ever tried. I have used them for work, going out, and for working out. They are very comfortable, however, I noticed that my feet start to hurt just a little bit after wearing these shoes for over 6 hours, when I am working. I think I need more cushioning for my feet. I like how these shoes are pretty flat, which is very good when I do leg days at the gym. It feels easier to squat and deadlift with flat shoes. The "leather" part of the shoes is easy to clean. I use wipes to clean them from time to time. Overall, I really like these shoes. They go well with different outfits whether they may be: athletic, casual, or my work clothes. I definitely would want to get these shoes in other color or even try out the "high" version. Thanks to Stellar Panel for sending me this product to test and review!

      • Adorable

        13144183882 - 2022. máj. 18.

        I love this sleek but also funky version of the Blazers. In my opinion they run large. I wear a 7.5 in most nike shoes in these I sized down to a 7 . I originally ordered a 6 .5 but that was too low. The 7 is perfect they also make my feet look even smaller and coordinate well with soo many looks!.

      • 30df6e61-aa5b-4a70-9ac5-2134e40c4b60 - 2022. máj. 15.

        wayyyyy too narrow and no cushion in the soles. so bummed because I LOVE the look of them