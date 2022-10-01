Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK

      Férficipő

      Fekete/Fekete/Anthracite/Fekete
      Fehér/Fekete/Metallic Silver/Fehér

      A súlyát tekintve legalább 40%-ban újrahasznosított anyagból készült Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK légies, könnyen viselhető dizájnját rendkívül rugalmas, újrahasznosított Flyknit anyaggal láttuk el (a puha szár pedig körülöleli a bokát).A rávarrt Swoosh és az újrahasznosított TPU sarokrögzítő kellemes csavart ad a megjelenéshez, miközben a hihetetlenül puha VaporMax párnán libbensz végig az utcákon.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Anthracite/Fekete
      • Stílus: DH4084-001

      Hogyan készült?

      • A terméket felelősségteljesen terveztük a fogyasztóktól és/vagy a gyártási hulladékból kikerült újrahasznosított anyagok felhasználásával. A zéró szénlábnyom és a zéró hulladék felé vezető utunk egyik legnagyobb mérföldköve anyagaink kiválasztása, mert a felhasznált anyagok adják a termékek ökológiai lábnyomának több mint 70%-át. A már meglévő műanyagok, szálak és textilek felhasználásával jelentősen csökkentjük károsanyag-kibocsátásunkat. Célunk, hogy a lehető legnagyobb mértékben használjuk az újrahasznosított anyagokat, a teljesítmény, a tartósság és a stílus mellőzése nélkül.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      • Ich liebe yaraks

        Diyar619908181 - 2022. okt. 01.

        I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast

      • Comfy & look great but let down by build quality

        Harrison.10 - 2022. szept. 30.

        Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.

      • Ultra comfortable and dry!

        5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 2022. szept. 05.

        My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!