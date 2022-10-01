A súlyát tekintve legalább 40%-ban újrahasznosított anyagból készült Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK légies, könnyen viselhető dizájnját rendkívül rugalmas, újrahasznosított Flyknit anyaggal láttuk el (a puha szár pedig körülöleli a bokát).A rávarrt Swoosh és az újrahasznosított TPU sarokrögzítő kellemes csavart ad a megjelenéshez, miközben a hihetetlenül puha VaporMax párnán libbensz végig az utcákon.
4.5 Csillagok
Diyar619908181 - 2022. okt. 01.
I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast
Harrison.10 - 2022. szept. 30.
Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.
5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 2022. szept. 05.
My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!