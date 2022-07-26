Az 1987-es eredetit idéző keresztedzőcipőben most könnyedén szelheted át a várost. Az elülső pánthoz hasonló részletek retró hangulatot teremtenek, a bőr szépen bejáratható, és ha ez még nem lenne elég, az Air párnázás gondoskodik a kényelemről a hosszú kirándulások során. Szóval, téged hová visz majd a Trainer cipőd?
5 Csillagok
AndrewH829331448 - 2022. júl. 26.
Released in my birth year so I had to pick up. Very comfortable. Never had a low drop sneaker before but I like it. Love the grey colorway. Nike, please make more colors! This is great!
3d2f2723-c99d-49eb-95af-d68fbd69d3f1 - 2022. jún. 22.
Use these for casual wear bc they are so comfy and stylish, also occasionally wear them for weights in the gym. Overall great shoe.