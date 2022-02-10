A hagyományos Nike Running fazon klasszikus megjelenésére alapozott, áramvonalas dizájnjával a Nike Air Max Pre-Day futócipő napjainkat is meghódítja.A múltra emlékeztető, súlyát tekintve legalább 20%-ban újrahasznosított anyagból készült dizájn a retró pályák stílusát idézi.Az új Air ablakkal ellátott dizájn amellett, hogy hihetetlenül puha párnázást nyújt, a tekinteteket is vonzza.
4.7 Csillagok
MorganT381505786 - 2022. febr. 10.
I really love these shoes as my favorite color is purple and they are super comfortable. The only problem is that the soles aren't great on wet/slippery surfaces so you can easily slip if it has been raining. These shoes are more meant for wearing indoors so I suggest to wear different ones if you will be doing activities outside especially on rainy days!
J U. - 2022. jan. 26.
this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line
DR59017070 - 2022. jan. 14.
My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.