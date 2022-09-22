Ugrás a fő tartalomra
|

Népszerű keresőkifejezések

Kiemelt javaslatok

      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

      Férficipő

      159,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt
      Ghost Green/Pink Blast/Photo Blue/Fekete
      Pure Platinum/Fehér/Pure Platinum/Fekete
      Fekete/Fehér

      A hagyomány és az innováció előtt tisztelegve két ikont (egy régit és egy újat) ötvöztünk, hogy felülmúljuk a Nike Air Max Flyknit Racerrel kapcsolatos elvárásokat. A hihetetlenül könnyű és szellős Flyknit és a lenyűgözően kényelmes Air Max párnázás kombinációja. Vedd fel, és hagyd, hogy a lábad beszéljen helyetted.

      • Megjelenített szín: Pure Platinum/Fehér/Pure Platinum/Fekete
      • Stílus: DJ6106-002

      Méret és fazon

      • A szokottnál nagyobb méret; javasoljuk, hogy rendelj egy fél mérettel kisebbet

      Ingyenes kiszállítás és visszaküldés

      Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.

      Hogyan készült?

      • A terméket felelősségteljesen terveztük a fogyasztóktól és/vagy a gyártási hulladékból kikerült újrahasznosított anyagok felhasználásával. A zéró szénlábnyom és a zéró hulladék felé vezető utunk egyik legnagyobb mérföldköve anyagaink kiválasztása, mert a felhasznált anyagok adják a termékek ökológiai lábnyomának több mint 70%-át. A már meglévő műanyagok, szálak és textilek felhasználásával jelentősen csökkentjük károsanyag-kibocsátásunkat. Célunk, hogy a lehető legnagyobb mértékben használjuk az újrahasznosított anyagokat, a teljesítmény, a tartósság és a stílus mellőzése nélkül.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (28)

      4.2 Csillagok

      • Best workout shoe

        Sammy22 - 2022. szept. 22.

        This has got to be the best running shoe on the market. The material is perfect if you tend to sweat while running so no odor stays. Also very easy to clean the material if needed. They fit true to size but i do have to say the only downside with these is they do take a little bit more time to put on but no issue. These are the most comfortable shoe I own so definitely worth it.

        A terméket ingyen adtuk, vagy a vélemény egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás keretében született.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • The best of both worlds

        Rue - 2022. szept. 22.

        This shoe is the perfect blend of the Nike pre day and Nike fly knit runner. It was immediately comfy as you slide it on. ZERO Break-in required. Insanely comfortable and ready to rock right out of the box. It does run a tad long but wide footers will need the 1/2 upsize to feel comfortable in the already luxurious silhouette. It rivals the Pegasus and offers a solid base for anyone looking to do some serious running or recovery running. The midsole is insanely comfortable and the air max unit is bouncier than expected since it isn’t caged. The laces hold well and the fly knit doesn’t seem like it will fall apart. The waffle tread system is perfect to keep you locked in and locked down.

        A terméket ingyen adtuk, vagy a vélemény egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás keretében született.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Quality Comfort

        Jamal - 2022. szept. 22.

        The fit of the shoes are extremely form fitting. The shoe fits like a glove and is comfortable for my cardio needs. The design of the shoes is unique, I usually stay away from mesh shoes, but this was well thought out in its color scheme. The mesh like material makes the shoe very breathable, so even on hot day of walking outside, my feet stayed cool. Definitely can wear this shoes all day and is versatile for exercising and casual enough for work. The the thing I liked best about the shoe is the color scheme, the checkered black,white,gray gives it a mild appearance but stands out because of the mesh design.

        A terméket ingyen adtuk, vagy a vélemény egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás keretében született.
        #productsprovidedbynike