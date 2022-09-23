Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

      Női cipő

      159,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt
      Fekete/Fehér
      Ghost Green/Pink Blast/Photo Blue/Fekete

      Le a hagyományokkal? Soha! Egyszerre tisztelgünk a hagyomány és az innováció előtt két ikon egybeolvasztásával, hogy felülmúlhassuk az elvárásokat. A könnyű, légies Flyknit modellt tökéletesen egészíti ki a szuperkomfortos Air Max párnázás. Vedd fel, és hagyd, hogy a lábad beszéljen helyetted.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fehér
      • Stílus: DM9073-001

      Méret és fazon

      • A szokottnál nagyobb méret; javasoljuk, hogy rendelj egy fél mérettel kisebbet

      Ingyenes kiszállítás és visszaküldés

      Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.

      Hogyan készült?

      • A terméket felelősségteljesen terveztük a fogyasztóktól és/vagy a gyártási hulladékból kikerült újrahasznosított anyagok felhasználásával. A zéró szénlábnyom és a zéró hulladék felé vezető utunk egyik legnagyobb mérföldköve anyagaink kiválasztása, mert a felhasznált anyagok adják a termékek ökológiai lábnyomának több mint 70%-át. A már meglévő műanyagok, szálak és textilek felhasználásával jelentősen csökkentjük károsanyag-kibocsátásunkat. Célunk, hogy a lehető legnagyobb mértékben használjuk az újrahasznosított anyagokat, a teljesítmény, a tartósság és a stílus mellőzése nélkül.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (24)

      4.5 Csillagok

      • Farhan - 2022. szept. 23.

        I was really excited for these because I was such a big fan of the flyknit racers. Because they were paired with the air max sole I knew I had to have them. I love the way they look. Comfort wise I think they need to be broken in a little more but not an uncomfortable shoe by any means. I definitely recommend but hope they get a little comfier as time goes on. I love the fact that these shoes are lightweight and will definitely have them in my daily rotation.

      • Moon walkers - 2022. szept. 23.

        The Air Max fly knit shoes have the bounce and feel of the old ones with the coil in it. They are very bouncy/ reactive in the heal when walking, which makes a long walk really enjoyable where your feet don't hurt later. They have a lot of give to them in both the sole and the flyknit body of the shoe. The body of the shoe is very breathable. This shoes might not be a perfect fit for winter or designed to keep your foot dry, however they still feel very supportive, a nice balance.

      • Air max Flyknit Racer

        Mak - 2022. szept. 22.

        Really like this shoe design. It is a little big and you have more space if you get your regular size in nike. If you want something snug just go a half size down and you should be good. Really comfortable to wear all day, and even at like for example an amusement park. Has hood support for your feet so this will be my go to for an everyday shoe.

