      Nike Air Max Excee

      Női cipő

      119,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt
      Fehér/Pure Platinum/Fekete
      Fekete/Dark Grey/Fehér

      A Nike Air Max 90 által ihletett Nike Air Max Excee új szemszögből ünnepel egy klasszikust. A hosszított dizájnvonalak és a felsőrész eltorzult arányai modern térbe helyezik az ikont.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Pure Platinum/Fekete
      • Stílus: CD5432-101

      • RebeccaL634887398 - 2022. okt. 04.

        So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.

      • Cute but...

        0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 2022. szept. 04.

        The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.

      • Jana

        MarionM - 2022. jan. 31.

        Geiler Schuh.. Passt zur Jogging und zur Jeans.. Muß man etwas einlaufen. Ansonsten tip Top. 😊