A Nike Air Max 90 által ihletett Nike Air Max Excee új szemszögből ünnepel egy klasszikust. A hosszított dizájnvonalak és a felsőrész eltorzult arányai modern térbe helyezik az ikont.
RebeccaL634887398 - 2022. okt. 04.
So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.
0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 2022. szept. 04.
The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.
MarionM - 2022. jan. 31.
Geiler Schuh.. Passt zur Jogging und zur Jeans.. Muß man etwas einlaufen. Ansonsten tip Top. 😊