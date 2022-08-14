A sportpályás gyökerekkel rendelkező Nike Air Max Dawn tudatosan, súlyát tekintve legalább 20%-ban újrahasznosított anyagból készült. A puha hasított bőr és a szellős textil keveredik a vintage futóstílussal és a modern dizájnnal. A puha hab középtalp a saroknál ferdén áll, hogy nagyobb energiát adjon, míg a külső talp mintázata tapadással egészíti ki a stílusodat. Ráadásul az Air párnázás kellemes napot ígér.
Chunky - 2022. aug. 14.
The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.
FA110 - 2022. aug. 14.
I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.
Joe - 2022. júl. 13.
This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.