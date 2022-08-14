Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Fenntartható anyagok

      Nike Air Max Dawn

      Férficipő

      119,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt
      Sail/Coconut Milk/Fehér
      Fehér/Fekete/University Gold/Gorge Green

      A sportpályás gyökerekkel rendelkező Nike Air Max Dawn tudatosan, súlyát tekintve legalább 20%-ban újrahasznosított anyagból készült. A puha hasított bőr és a szellős textil keveredik a vintage futóstílussal és a modern dizájnnal. A puha hab középtalp a saroknál ferdén áll, hogy nagyobb energiát adjon, míg a külső talp mintázata tapadással egészíti ki a stílusodat. Ráadásul az Air párnázás kellemes napot ígér.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Fekete/University Gold/Gorge Green
      • Stílus: DM0013-101

      Hogyan készült?

      • A terméket felelősségteljesen terveztük a fogyasztóktól és/vagy a gyártási hulladékból kikerült újrahasznosított anyagok felhasználásával. A zéró szénlábnyom és a zéró hulladék felé vezető utunk egyik legnagyobb mérföldköve anyagaink kiválasztása, mert a felhasznált anyagok adják a termékek ökológiai lábnyomának több mint 70%-át. A már meglévő műanyagok, szálak és textilek felhasználásával jelentősen csökkentjük károsanyag-kibocsátásunkat. Célunk, hogy a lehető legnagyobb mértékben használjuk az újrahasznosított anyagokat, a teljesítmény, a tartósság és a stílus mellőzése nélkül.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (25)

      4.2 Csillagok

      • A bit much

        Chunky - 2022. aug. 14.

        The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.

      • Outstanding Future/Retro Comfort

        FA110 - 2022. aug. 14.

        I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.

      • Great sneakers

        Joe - 2022. júl. 13.

        This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.

