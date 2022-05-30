Elegáns, sportos kialakításával a Nike Air Max AP lehetővé teszi, hogy első osztályú kényelemben kösd össze a múltat a jelennel. A hagyományos részletek az Air Max 97 előtt tisztelegnek, míg az áramvonalas felsőrész és a puhább középtalp modern hangulatot kölcsönöz. A vékony dizájn plüss, párnázott gallérral, légies hálóval és kényelmes talpbetéttel egyértelmű választás bármilyen összeállításhoz.
4.1 Csillagok
2022. máj. 30.
Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!
2022. máj. 19.
It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.
2022. ápr. 22.
These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.