A Nike Air Max 95 Recraft az ikon 25 éves évfordulóját ünnepli az eredetihez hű dizájnnal. Az Air, a dizájnvonalak és minden, amit jól ismersz és szeretsz visszatér – természetesen gyerek változatban.
G E. - 2021. dec. 05.
Can’t really review as have bought these as a Christmas present for my son. Only thing he’s asked for so he will be over the moon! Delivery was fast and easy no problems
L I. - 2021. okt. 27.
Really comfortable and very happy with my purchase.
E R. - 2021. szept. 07.
Classic shoe goes perfect for my kids school uniform.