      Nike Air Max 95 Essential

      Férficipő

      179,99 EUR

      Fekete/Dark Grey/Fekete
      A Nike Air Max 95 Essential az emberi test felépítését idézi. A középső talp a gerincet, a lépcsőzetes panelek az izmokat, a fűzőhurkok a bordákat, a hálós felsőrész pedig a bőrt ábrázolja.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Dark Grey/Fekete
      • Stílus: CI3705-001

      Értékelések (33)

      4.3 Csillagok

      • Bad shoes

        john867322083 - 2022. szept. 17.

        Bad Shoes the sides and the soles were after peeling off after only using for several months Most likely the worst shoe I've ever had definitely will not recommend these if your looking for something for daily use

      • Sole crumbles in few months

        2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - 2022. szept. 07.

        this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable

      • Nice shoe

        S U. - 2022. febr. 03.

        Sadly not a good fit...Will reorder