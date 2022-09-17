A Nike Air Max 95 Essential az emberi test felépítését idézi. A középső talp a gerincet, a lépcsőzetes panelek az izmokat, a fűzőhurkok a bordákat, a hálós felsőrész pedig a bőrt ábrázolja.
Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.
4.3 Csillagok
john867322083 - 2022. szept. 17.
Bad Shoes the sides and the soles were after peeling off after only using for several months Most likely the worst shoe I've ever had definitely will not recommend these if your looking for something for daily use
2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - 2022. szept. 07.
this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable
S U. - 2022. febr. 03.
Sadly not a good fit...Will reorder