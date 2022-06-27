Semmi sem ilyen kényelmes. Semmi sem ilyen bizonyított. Ikonikus gofrimintás talpával, öltött rátéteivel és fűzőlyukainak TPU díszítőelemeivel a Nike Air Max 90 hű marad gyökereihez. Az egymást ütő színek friss megjelenéssel és érzettel ruházzák fel.
Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.
5 Csillagok
KatarzynaT824677028 - 2022. jún. 27.
Są piękne!
JasonS - 2022. jún. 04.
These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.