A Nike első utcai Air Max modellje mindent hoz, amit a Nike Air Max 270 cipővel elképzeltél. A kedvencünk (egyértelmű okokból): a NAGY, merész, körbefutó 270 Air egység, amellyel kimutathatod a legremekebb technológiánkat, bármerre is mész.
Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.
4.7 Csillagok
Marcywig - 2022. dec. 24.
My son LOVES these. He said it’s like walking on air.
Lilah S - 2022. dec. 17.
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Quick shipping and good communication. I absolutely love my shoes! They look amazing, no stains or issues with them. I’ve ordered from here before and I’ve had great experiences with both purchases. I would definitely recommend !
Strickler - 2022. dec. 14.
Bought for a Christmas present. Wish I would’ve bought myself a pair